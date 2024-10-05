Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner issues food safety guidelines for establishments

Hyderabad: In view of the increasing incidents of food and service establishments being found to have not been following proper kitchen hygiene and sanitation procedures as mandated by the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K Amrapali, on Saturday, October 5, issued certain guidelines to be followed by food joints.

All eating Establishments with a seating capacity of 50 persons and above have been instructed to install CCTV Cameras focused on kitchen areas by the GHMC. Establishments have been asked to see that the incoming material is procured as per the internally laid down specifications from approved vendors, and to inspect the raw ingredients/material at the time of their receipt for food safety hazards.

The incoming material, semi or final products have been asked to be stored according to their temperature requirement in a hygienic environment to avoid deterioration and to protect from contamination as per FIFO and FEFO standards, said the GHMC in a press release.

Foods of animal origin have been required to be stored at a temperature less than or equal to 4 degree Celsius by the GHMC. Clear guidelines have also been issued to ensure that no signs of pest activity or infestation (eggs, larvae, faeces etc) is seen in the premises.

The establishments have been asked to see that drains were designed to meet the expected flow loads and equipped with grease and cockroach traps to capture contaminants and pests. Food waste and other refuse were expected to be removed periodically from food handling so as to avoid accumulation.

Annual medical examination and inoculation of food handlers, required attributes for personal cleanliness, personal behaviour, suitable equipment and gear, and training of thge food handlers has been intimated to the food establishments.