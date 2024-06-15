Hyderabad: ‘Illegal’ structures at AP ex-CM Jagan’s house demolished

According to the GHMC officials, many complaints were received by comman people that the structures caused hinderance in commuting.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th June 2024 1:37 pm IST
Hyderabad: GHMC demolishes 'illegal' structures in front of Jagan's house
GHMC officials bulldoze illegal structures in front of former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence in Lotuspond

Hyderabad: Days after resigning from the post of Andhra CM, GHMC authorities in Hyderabad demolished ‘illegal’ structures in front of Jagan’s residence at Lotus Pond on Saturday, June 15.

These structures were built for Jagan’s safety. The demolition is being carried out in full police presence.

According to the GHMC officials, many complaints were received by common people that the structures caused hindrance in commuting.

MS Education Academy

Naidu, along with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and the BJP won the Andhra Assembly by a huge margin.

The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh was given Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Communication portfolios.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th June 2024 1:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button