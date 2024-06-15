Hyderabad: ‘Illegal’ structures at AP ex-CM Jagan’s house demolished

Hyderabad: Days after resigning from the post of Andhra CM, GHMC authorities in Hyderabad demolished ‘illegal’ structures in front of Jagan’s residence at Lotus Pond on Saturday, June 15.

These structures were built for Jagan’s safety. The demolition is being carried out in full police presence.

#Hyderabad– GHMC carries out demolition of an unauthorised guard home at former Chief Minister @ysjagan’s residence in Hyderabad. Bulldozer at the Lotus Pond residence. pic.twitter.com/GkT8ewbnHE — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) June 15, 2024

According to the GHMC officials, many complaints were received by common people that the structures caused hindrance in commuting.

Naidu, along with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and the BJP won the Andhra Assembly by a huge margin.

The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh was given Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Communication portfolios.