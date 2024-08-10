Hyderabad: GHMC demolishes illegal structures in Rukn-ud-daula lake

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up demolition of houses constructed illegally by encroaching the Rukn-ud-daula at Shastripuram Bahadurpura on Saturday, August 10.

Teams of GHMC supported by Cyberabad police officials reached the Shastripuram Kings Colony in Bahadurpura early in the morning. The police cordoned the area and the GHMC teams supported by the heavy earthmoving equipment demolished some structures that have been built in the full tank level of the Rukn-ud-daula lake.

No outsider was allowed into the colony by the police and local people were barred from going near the place where demolition is taken up.

The unauthorised houses were constructed in the full tank level (FTL) of the centuries old lake Rukn-ud-daula. Several activists have been trying to save the lake from encroachers and land grabbers. Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen was detained by the police when he tried to prevent the demolition.