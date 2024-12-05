Hyderabad: GHMC distributes devices to over 3K disabled individuals

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) distributed 7,576 assistive devices valued at Rs. 3.15 crore to 3,619 beneficiaries across 30 circles On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

During the event, 81 beneficiaries received a total of 99 devices, which included wheelchairs, adjustable walking sticks, digital hearing aids, and tricycles.

Officials emphasized the significance of self-reliance, advocating for careful planning, perseverance, and courage among individuals with disabilities.

MLA Danam Nagender encouraged attendees to stay motivated, overcome obstacles, and utilize government welfare schemes effectively.

Additionally, Chandrakant Reddy, Additional Commissioner, highlighted that self-help groups are being supported with bank loans to initiate their own businesses.

This initiative aims to empower individuals with disabilities by promoting entrepreneurship and economic independence.