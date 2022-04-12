Hyderabad: GHMC expected to present 2022-23 today in meeting

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will contact a special budget meeting followed by the third regular meeting at its head office on Tuesday.

Members are scheduled to debate and approve budget projections for 2022-23, as well as updated budget estimates for 2021-22. They are also expected to approve 76 issues that were previously passed by the Standing Committee.

The amounts approved for various GHMC wings must be thoroughly debated in the public interest. The meeting will take longer than one or two hours to complete. Following the budget meeting, an ordinary meeting is held to consider the issues made by corporators from various political parties.

With 47 members, BJP corporators claim they’ll bring up a variety of public problems and point out budget flaws and inadequacies during the meeting. They are also anticipated to bring up a number of civic issues, including cleanliness, roads, street lights, Nala and stormwater drain repairs, and the next monsoon season, among others.

No critical public problems were allowed to be discussed at the previous physical meeting, which took place in December of last year, and the meeting was over in a matter of hours, Reported The New IndianExpress.

“Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has silenced the opposition and exposed her incompetence to hold smooth meetings,” Karunakar added. To avoid any unfortunate situations, security precautions are also being arranged for the meeting.

This would be the second physical meeting of the civic body members after the GHMC elections in 2020 and the meeting in December 2021. In June of last year, a virtual meeting was convened. TRS has 56, BJP has 47, AIMIM has 44, while the Congress has three of the 150 corporators. The TRS and BJP parties have held internal meetings for their members and provided them with proper instruction on how to conduct themselves during the meetings.

The budget was supposed to be authorized by the Standing Committee in November last year and passed by the general body in December 2021, according to the GHMC Act, but it was postponed.