Hyderabad: GHMC focussing on dilapidated buildings amid rains

Currently, 566 dilapidated structures have been identified, with 89 demolished this season. Additionally, 146 buildings have been either vacated, repaired, or sealed, while action is pending for 331 others.

13th August 2024 9:14 am IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is ramping up efforts to address dilapidated buildings in the city to prevent accidents during heavy rainfall.

Chief City Planner K Srinivas conducted an online review meeting with Town Planning staff, directing them to take immediate action to vacate residents from unsafe structures. These buildings are to be secured to limit access.

Srinivas also warned against cellar excavations, prohibiting new ones until the monsoon concludes.

He emphasized the need to reinforce existing excavations with retaining walls and to barricade them to ensure safety.

Of the 167 open cellars identified, 102 have retaining walls, with construction ongoing for the remaining 65.

