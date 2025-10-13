Hyderabad: GHMC halts Prajavani ahead of Jubilee Hills bypolls

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday, October 12, announced it has halted Prajavani ahead of the Jubilee Hills by elections.

The by-election is scheduled for November 11.

Prajavani is a programme where the GHMC authorities register public grievances from across the state every Monday. In a statement, Hyderabad collector Chandana Dasari said, “The Prajavani programme held every Monday at the Hyderabad Collectorate is temporarily cancelled.”

The election notification has been released on October 13, and the election results on November 14. The Prajavani programme will resume as usual after the announcement of the election results.

Meanwhile, the GHMC commissioner RV Karnan said in an official release that, in view of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, the Prajavani scheduled for October 13 at the GHMC headquarters is suspended.