Hyderabad: GHMC imposes fine on hotel after worm found in customer’s food

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on a restaurant after a customer complained of a worm in a food package ordered on Zomato.

The customer put out pictures of the Rice Pongal dish ordered by him on Twitter and tagged GHMC asking for stern action against Sri Raghavendra Hotel in Sainikpuri from where he had ordered food.

Ordered breakfast from @zomato Sri Raghavendra Hotel in Sainikpuri and shocked to see a worm in the ordered food.



Requesting to take a stern action against the Hotel for such unhygienic food being served to public @GHMCOnline @neredmetps @CommissionrGHMC @DcpGhmc @RachakondaCop pic.twitter.com/JKj8VDTApc — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) March 30, 2022

GHMC responded to the tweet and a concerned officer visited the hotel and after verification has levied a fine of Rs 5000 on the hotel for lack of hygiene. Zomato care also responded and offered a free meal to the customer as compensation for the ordeal. The customer thanked both GHMC and Zomato for the apt response.