Hyderabad: GHMC invites applications for standing counsels

Published: 27th March 2022 11:59 am IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations (GHMC) has invited applications from advocates for the position of standing Counsels in district and trial courts.

Eight advocates will be appointed in the trial courts of Rangareddy district. One each will be appointed in trial courts of Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru and seven advocates will be appointed in trial courts of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The civic body urged advocates to submit applications at the GHMC’s head office located at Tank Bund Road. The criteria for the appointment of standing counsels has also been prescribed by the GHMC, for further details eligible candidates can approach the  GHMC legal section.

Applications filed after the deadline or by ineligible candidates will be rejected, said a press release from the civic body.

