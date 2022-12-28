Hyderabad: GHMC issues notification for renewal of trade license

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) via a government order (GO) stated that all traders have to get their licenses renewed before the current validity period expires on December 31, 2022.

Referencing a GO from 2017 issued by the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on implementation of Ease of doing business norms, a trade license is renewed automatically on payment of renewal fee.

A trade license certificate is valid for an entire year ie; in this case from January to December 2023.

If a trader is found to be conducting business without license, 100% penalty will be imposed on the trader with a fine of upto 10% for every month until the license is acquired.

Trade licenses can be renewed at any Mee Seva centre/ CSC in GHMC head office or other circle offices. Further information can be obtained on the GHMC website.