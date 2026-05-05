Hyderabad: GHMC jr assistant caught taking Rs 1 L bribe by ACB.

Hyderabad: A town planning junior assistant was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, May 4, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for granting building construction permission.

According to ACB DSP Majid Ali Khan, the accused, identified as Srilatha, was working in the town planning wing of GHMC’s Borabanda Circle 37.

A complainant, Venkatesh, had approached GHMC officials seeking approvals for building construction in a division under the Borabanda circle. Srilatha allegedly assured him that she would take care of all permissions—from Mee Seva approvals to completion—demanding ₹5 lakh in total and Rs 1 lakh as an advance.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Venkatesh approached ACB officials, who laid a trap.

On Monday afternoon, Srilatha was caught accepting the Rs 1 lakh bribe at a supermarket in Yousufguda. Following the arrest, ACB officials shifted her to the Borabanda circle office in Yousufguda and examined relevant records.

Produced in ACB court

She was later produced before the ACB Special Court judge in Nampally. Further investigation is underway.