Hyderabad: GHMC jr assistant caught taking Rs 1 L bribe by ACB

Accused allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh to clear building approvals, sought ₹1 lakh advance; ACB traps her at Yousufguda supermarket.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 8:30 am IST|   Updated: 5th May 2026 8:31 am IST
Hyderabad: GHMC jr assistant caught taking Rs 1 L bribe by ACB
Hyderabad: GHMC jr assistant caught taking Rs 1 L bribe by ACB.

Hyderabad: A town planning junior assistant was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, May 4, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for granting building construction permission.

According to ACB DSP Majid Ali Khan, the accused, identified as Srilatha, was working in the town planning wing of GHMC’s Borabanda Circle 37.

A complainant, Venkatesh, had approached GHMC officials seeking approvals for building construction in a division under the Borabanda circle. Srilatha allegedly assured him that she would take care of all permissions—from Mee Seva approvals to completion—demanding ₹5 lakh in total and Rs 1 lakh as an advance.

Subhan Bakery

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Venkatesh approached ACB officials, who laid a trap.

On Monday afternoon, Srilatha was caught accepting the Rs 1 lakh bribe at a supermarket in Yousufguda. Following the arrest, ACB officials shifted her to the Borabanda circle office in Yousufguda and examined relevant records.

Produced in ACB court

She was later produced before the ACB Special Court judge in Nampally. Further investigation is underway.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 8:30 am IST|   Updated: 5th May 2026 8:31 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button