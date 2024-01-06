Hyderabad: GHMC Kukatpally zonal commissioner transferred

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Kukatpally zonal commissioner V Mamatha has been transferred to the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) with immediate effect.

According to a press release here on Friday, it is still not clear as to what post she will assume in NIUM. The release said the its director general will take necessary actions accordingly.

Three days ago, the state government transferred 26 IAS officers, including secretary to the chief minister Smita Sabharwal.

Sabharwal currently assumes the post of the member secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission.

Another IAS officer, Chittem Lakshmi, who was also kept at bay during the BRS rule, now been posted as MD of Diary Development Corporation. She is the mother of young Congress MLA Pranika Reddy of Narayanpeat.