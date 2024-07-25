Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor seeks public participation to stop Dengue

Hyderabad: In order to combat Dengue fever in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi emphasized the crucial role of community involvement in prevention of the disease.

Speaking as the chief guest at an awareness program held at the Film Club Venkateswara Colony on Thursday, July 25, Mayor Vijayalakshmi highlighted the importance of environmental cleanliness in stopping the spread of dengue.

The event was organized for students identified as volunteers for dengue prevention efforts. In order to stop the disease’s spread, the GHMC Mayor advised students to inform their communities of the value of keeping their surroundings clean.

She emphasized the need to keep the surroundings clean, with a special emphasis on getting rid of stagnant water, which can act as a mosquito breeding ground. Vijayalakshmi directed volunteers to prevent water from accumulating in old coolers, tires, or plant pots. The GHMC Mayor also suggested that Fridays be designated as “dry days,” when locals search for and remove any sources of standing water.

Dengue cases spike in June

In her address, the mayor also called upon school teachers to incorporate lessons on cleanliness and mosquito prevention into their curriculum, ensuring that students understand the importance of these measures.

The GHMC has implemented extensive measures to control mosquito populations, but Mayor Vijayalakshmi emphasized that public participation is key to the success of these programs.

According to a report by the Telangana government’s department of Public Health and Family Welfare, June witnessed a spike in Dengue cases from the 113 that were reported in May. However, this marks a decrease from the previous year’s figures of 188 cases in May 2023 and 284 cases in June 2023.

However, in the case of Malaria, the state witnessed a dip in June. There were 21 reported cases of Malaria in May of this year, dropping to 9 cases in June, compared to 29 cases in May and 14 cases in June of the previous year.