Hyderabad: GHMC mobile labs to run quality checks on food

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) launched mobile labs called Food Safety on Wheels on Friday to run quality checks on food.



The unit was flagged off by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi who while speaking at the launch event said that the GHMC has 30 circles and the vehicle will be sent every day to one circle. The vehicles are equipped with the required paraphernalia to test food adulteration on the spot.

The Mayor further said, ”Four Food Safety Officers and one laboratory technician will be in the vehicle that will go around the city to check the quality of food.”

The Mayor also directed the food safety officers in all circles of GHMC to carry out inspections and check the quality of daily food items to prevent adulteration.

The mayor after inspecting the mobile facility said that strict action would be initiated against those violating the food safety guidelines.

Each mobile van will have an FSO, lab technician, lab assistant and driver. For more information, citizens can call GHMC’s toll-free number 040-21111111.



These mobile labs will conduct simple tests to detect common adulterants in milk, water, edible oil, and other food items consumed on a daily basis.



The mobile labs will reach out to the unorganised sector involved in street food vending, eating establishments etc. The mobile food testing labs can test over 50 food categories.