Hyderabad: GHMC officials remove bus shelters, illegal hoardings

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a nighttime operation on February 27-28 where they destroyed numerous bus shelters and traffic umbrellas throughout the city.

Additionally, they also took down advertisement hoardings that were displayed on some of these bus stops.

The action comes after the recent GHMC council meeting, where concerns about the monopoly of certain advertising agencies in Hyderabad were raised by the members.

The bus shelters were taken down after GHMC and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) agreed to create new shelters and relocate current ones for passenger convenience.

