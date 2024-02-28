Hyderabad: GHMC officials remove bus shelters, illegal hoardings

The action comes after the recent GHMC council meeting, where concerns about the monopoly of certain advertising agencies in Hyderabad were raised by the members.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th February 2024 6:26 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a nighttime operation on February 27-28 where they destroyed numerous bus shelters and traffic umbrellas throughout the city.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Additionally, they also took down advertisement hoardings that were displayed on some of these bus stops.

The action comes after the recent GHMC council meeting, where concerns about the monopoly of certain advertising agencies in Hyderabad were raised by the members.

MS Education Academy

The bus shelters were taken down after GHMC and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) agreed to create new shelters and relocate current ones for passenger convenience.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Concerns over ad policy raised during GHMC meeting

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th February 2024 6:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button