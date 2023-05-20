Hyderabad: GHMC panel’s green signal for CSR focussed 11 projects

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee approved 11 projects, focused on the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities on Friday.

Significant proposals, including the renaming of LB Nagar Junction to Telangana Martyr Srikanta Chari Junction, was amoung the others to get the nod.

On Friday, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi chaired a meeting that focused on development projects, where she granted approvals to proposals, following the issuance of GO 54 on April 4, 2023, by the Urban Development Department.

Chaired meeting with standing committee members,@CommissionrGHMC Lokesh Garu & @GHMCOnline officials today at GHMC Head office.

Construction of a flyover, known as the Mall Maisamma Flyover, as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) project was also approved.

Upgradation works worth Rs 3 crore, for the drainage system with a diversion at Periki Pond in Gajularamaram village, Qutbullahpurmandal in Rangareddy district received a nod from the panel.

Under the Road Development Plan, the committee recommended the acquisition n of 15 properties for the addition of an 18-meter link road width from road no 92 Jubilee Hills to road no 12 Banjara Hills as per the master plan.

Additionally, the acquisition of 43 properties for the development of 30-meter and 18-metre road widths from Kondapur Junction to Police Colony and from Safari Nagar to Kondapur Jani Majeed via HT Line Police Ground, respectively, were also approved.

The committee granted approval for the acquisition of 282 properties along TKR Kaman to Nagarjuna Sagar Road via ZP Road for the development of 30-meter road width.

It also approved a proposal for the Call Centre managed by GHMC IT Section 040-2111 1111, in collaboration with GVK-EMRI Green Health, for a three-year service period from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2026, with a cost of Rs 2.27 crore.

MoU signed for road construction

GHMC Kukatpally zone entered into an MoU with Aparna Construction and Estate Private Limited for the construction of a road through Corporate Social Responsibility.

Another MoU was signed between GHMC Serilingampally and DLF Foundation for a three-year maintenance agreement regarding central medians/traffic islands.

Attendees at the meeting included GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, additional commissioners Priyanka Ala, and Jayaraj Kennedy, ENC Zia Uddin, CCP Devender Reddy, CE Devanand, Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu amount others.