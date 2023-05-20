Hyderabad: TSRTC buses arranged for assistant engineers exam on May 21, 22

Hyderabad: For the convenience of the students attending the recruitment test on May 21 and 22, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be operating adequate buses from various places of the city to the examination centre areas.

The exam will be conducted in a CBRT (Combined Computer Based Recruitment Test) format for the post of assistant engineer in various state engineering departments.

TSRTC officials will be monitoring bus stops to ensure hassle-free boarding and alighting of buses, to ensure proper stoppage of buses at stops and also educate candidates in availing the required route buses.

The buses will be plied to ensure that the students reach the examination centres on time. Return trips from centres after completion of the exam will also be ensured.

In addition to the above, the help desk with a supervisor at bus stations has been arranged to provide route guidance for the students appearing for the exam.

Communication centres have been set up at Koti and Rathifle and students may call on 9959226154 for any information regarding travel.