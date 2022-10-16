Hyderabad: GHMC puts new rules in place for outsourcing engineering works

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has incorporated new criteria in contract forms and agreements that would apply to all future engineering projects.

According to the new guidelines, agencies should not rely on the payment of part bills to finish the work within the time frame specified, and they should not halt or slow down the work due to delays in the payment of part bills.

The limitations were established after the GHMC discovered that several projects were being held up by agencies due to payment delays. People were inconvenienced as a result, and the local body had to incur additional costs.

Payments would be made in accordance with the seniority of the invoices presented, subject to the presence of appropriate funds within the relevant head of account, under the revised terms.

On Friday, the corporation also issued guidelines for the constituency development program.

The civic body released revised guidelines after the Telangana government increased the constituency development fund from Rupees 3 crore to 5 crore for the year 2021-22. This amount is provided to MLAs and MLCs for the development of their respective constituencies.

As per the revised guidelines, the payment for development works will be done by the District Collector. Based on the government order, GHMC commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar is authorised to allow the development works in all constituencies.

The bills will be passed according to current departmental procedure and sent to the audit section at the head office for scrutiny. After clearance from the audit section, the approved bills will be forwarded to the GHMC maintenance wing which will send the bill to the respective collector’s office for payment.