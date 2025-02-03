Hyderabad: GHMC receives 44 complaints in Prajavani on Feb 3

Hyderabad: A total of 44 complaints were received during the Prajavani hearing held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) headquarters on Monday, February 3.

Of the 44 complaints, the town planning department received 22, the tax and finance departments received 4, the engineering (maintenance) department received 3, the sanitation, veterinary, and housing departments received 3 each, and the land administration received 1, among others.

A total of 86 applications were received in the six zones under the GHMC’s jurisdiction. Out of these, 45 were received in the Kukatpally zone, 10 in the Secunderabad zone, 20 in the Serilingampally zone, 6 in the Charminar zone, 4 in the LB Nagar zone, and 1 in the Khairatabad zone.

GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi participated in the Prajavani grievance redressal programme organized at its headquarters and received grievances from across the city. He instructed the concerned officials to resolve the issues as early as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner directed the officials to make special efforts to resolve the problems of Hyderabadis. Officials were instructed to send a written reply to the petitioner explaining the number of days it would take to resolve the issues.

He cautioned the officials of zero tolerance towards any delay in resolving the grievances of the public.

Four requests received through the Prajavani phone-in programme were forwarded to the departments concerned for prompt resolution.