HYDRAA takes down encroachments in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) launched a demolition drive in Shamshabad, Ranga Reddy district on Monday, February 3 following multiple complaints about illegal encroachments.

In response to the complaints, HYDRAA demolished the fencing and shed that was illegally occupying a 998-square-yard park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar.

Additionally, in Ootpally village’s Cape Town-2 Colony, a complaint about a wall encroaching on a 33-foot road led to its demolition.

Earlier, HYDRAA had resumed the demolition of illegal encroachments near Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu following public complaints received during the ‘Prajavani’ program at Buddha Bhavan.

Complainants alleged that a local politician had encroached on their plots and developed a layout near the lake, with claims that the politician illegally sold these plots, leading to ongoing legal disputes since 2006.

Officials confirmed that due to these repeated violations, a First Information Report (FIR) will be filed at the local police station regarding the ongoing dispute.

HYDRAA receives 78 complaints during Prajavani

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on January 27, received 78 complaints during Prajavani. On January 21, the agency received 85 complaints regarding encroachment at various locations in Hyderabad.

The agency has been accepting public grievances from across Hyderabad. One of the complainants who approached HYDRAA on Monday said, “I am Murlidhar Reddy, in 1986 I purchased a plot at Badangpet village. However, Anand Reddy occupied the plot and raised a compound wall. I raised complaints regarding the issues at some municipal offices, however, it didn’t help.”

Reddy added that he approached HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, who assured him he would resolve the issue. He demanded that the plot be reclaimed as early as possible. A few other complainants also raised issues and hoped that their issues would be resolved.