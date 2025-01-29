HYDRAA razes encroachments near Ameenpur lake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection and Monitoring Agency (HYDRAA) has resumed the demolition of illegal encroachments near Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu following public complaints received during the ‘Prajavani’ program at Buddha Bhavan.

Complainants alleged that a local politician had encroached on their plots and developed a layout near the lake, with claims that the politician illegally sold these plots, leading to ongoing legal disputes since 2006.

Also Read Hyderabad: HYDRAA receives 78 complaints during Prajavani

This isn’t HYDRAA’s first intervention in the area; three months prior, they conducted a demolition operation, but the politician reportedly re-erected fencing on the disputed land, necessitating further action.

Officials confirmed that due to these repeated violations, a First Information Report (FIR) will be filed at the local police station regarding the ongoing dispute.

They indicated that additional actions would follow as the case progresses.

Hyderabad: HYDRAA receives 78 complaints during Prajavani

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, January 27, received 78 complaints during Prajavani.

The agency has been accepting public grievances from across Hyderabad. One of the complainants who approached HYDRAA on Monday said, “I am Murlidhar Reddy, in 1986 I purchased a plot at Badangpet village. However, Anand Reddy occupied the plot and raised a compound wall. I raised complaints regarding the issues at some municipal offices, however, it didn’t help.”

Reddy added that he approached HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, who assured him he would resolve the issue. He demanded that the plot be reclaimed as early as possible. A few other complainants also raised issues and hoped that their issues would be resolved.

Last week on January 21, HYDRAA received 85 complaints regarding encroachment at various locations in Hyderabad.









