Last week on January 21, HYDRAA had received 85 complaints regarding encroachment at various locations in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: HYDRAA receives 78 complaints during Prajavani
HYDRAA Commisioner AV Ranganath listens to grievance during Prajavaani

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, January 27, received 78 complaints during Prajavani.

The agency has been accepting public grievances from across Hyderabad. One of the complainants who approached HYDRAA on Monday said, “I am Murlidhar Reddy, in 1986 I purchased a plot at Badangpet village. However, Anand Reddy occupied the plot and raised a compound wall. I raised complaints regarding the issues at some municipal offices, however, it didn’t help.”

Reddy added that he approached HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, who assured him he would resolve the issue. He demanded that the plot be reclaimed as early as possible. A few other complainants also raised issues and hoped that their issues would be resolved.

