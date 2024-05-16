Hyderabad: GHMC ridiculed for responding to post on X after 8 years

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is facing ridicule online it recently responded to a social media post from eight years ago. The post highlighted a mishap in Banjara Hills where a billboard collapsed, damaging cars.

On May 20, 2016, a social media user had tweeted about an incident in Banjara Hills where a billboard collapsed due to strong winds. The user shared a picture of the scene and stated: “A huge hoarding fell on Banjara Hills Road No 2, crushing five vehicles; frightening winds #Hyderabad.”

GHMC responded to the post on Wednesday, May 15, stating, “The concerned sanitation team has been alerted to this issue, and the same will be resolved at the earliest.”



However, GHMC deleted the tweet after facing backlash online.

Netizens react

Netizens started trolling the authority for their late response. One of the users said, “GHMC woke up after 8 years.”

Another user sarcastically said, “Itni jaldi resolve krna aagya kya baat hai” (Why the hurry to resolve it?). Another user said, “Looks like a mock drill.”

Mocking GHMC, another X user commented, “Lol…you guys are really working hard in midnight replying to an 8-year-old post and for sanitization.” echoing the same hilarious sentiment another user said, “They came out of COMA and replied. Appreciate them.”

Pertinently, a recently billboard collapse in Mumbai caused 14 deaths and left dozens injured.