Hyderabad: GHMC road widening in Old City to boost travel, real estate

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified over 300 properties for road widening on the Falaknuma bus depot to Shastripuram Junction via Vattepally.

The Falaknuma to Shastripuram junction will further connect with the Mailardevpally and Aramgarh road.

Road widening works is at a brisk pace on the two-kilometres stretch, one of the heavily populated areas of Old City. It is expected to cut short the travel time for reaching Shamshabad from Falaknuma. Additionally, the real estate activity will pick up giving scope for multi-storied apartment buildings.

“Due to narrow roads there was not much development. After the stretch is widened the road will get a new look and business and real estate activity will pick up on a big scale,” said Mohd Shukoor, a local realtor.

The GHMC so far paid compensation to about 100 property owners and about half a dozen buildings were razed down on the stretch. “People are shifting to other places and vacating the houses paving the way for demolition. The process is expected to be completed within a year,” said a GHMC official.

The stretch from Shastripuram junction towards St. Faiz High School was widened on priority basis for construction of a Railway over Bridge (RoB) at Udamgadda. The works at the RoB are in progress for the past three years and are expected to take another one year to be completed.