Hyderabad metro to start by 30 mins from July 30

Earlier in May, metro services were initiated at 5:30 am as a trial run yielding to positive response from passengers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 29th July 2024 9:28 pm IST

Hyderabad: Beginning tomorrow (July 30), metro services will start at 5:30 am from all terminal stations, compared to the previous start time of 6:00 am, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) announced here on Monday, July 29.

In an announcement on X, it said, “Monday being a Bonalu Holiday, the first metro train on Tuesday, July 30, will start at 5:30 am from all terminal stations. Enjoy extended hours and a comfortable journey with the Hyderabad Metro! Get ready for a seamless ride.”

Earlier in May, metro services were initiated at 5:30 am as a trial run yielding to positive response from passengers.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad Old City metro project gets Rs 500 cr in Telangana budget

Officials stated that they are revising the timetable to ensure metro trains are now available to residents for longer hours.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 29th July 2024 9:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button