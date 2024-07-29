Hyderabad metro to start by 30 mins from July 30

Hyderabad: Beginning tomorrow (July 30), metro services will start at 5:30 am from all terminal stations, compared to the previous start time of 6:00 am, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) announced here on Monday, July 29.
In an announcement on X, it said, “Monday being a Bonalu Holiday, the first metro train on Tuesday, July 30, will start at 5:30 am from all terminal stations. Enjoy extended hours and a comfortable journey with the Hyderabad Metro! Get ready for a seamless ride.”
Earlier in May, metro services were initiated at 5:30 am as a trial run yielding to positive response from passengers.
Officials stated that they are revising the timetable to ensure metro trains are now available to residents for longer hours.