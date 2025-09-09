Hyderabad: GHMC sends notice to Allu Aravind over unauthorised building

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show cause notice to film producer Allu Aravind on Tuesday, September 9, for allegedly constructing an unauthorized construction at his commercial complex `Allu Business Park’ at Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills.

According to the GHMC, while the complex had permission for two cellars and a G+4 structure, an additional construction was recently added on the fourth floor without approval. The GHMC sought an explanation as to why the illegal portion should not be demolished.

Allu Business Park building

The building was constructed as part of Allu Aravind’s project in November 2023. The construction was initiated to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah. The business park, spread on a 1,226-square-yard plot, houses the offices of Geetha Arts, Allu Arts, and other related ventures.

Also Read Telangana HC clears constable post for Dalit woman after 8 yr case

Based on reports of the violation, Circle-18 Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sammayya ordered an inspection.

Following the inquiry, the corporation issued a formal notice to the actor, directing him to respond before demolition action is considered.