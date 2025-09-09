Telangana HC clears constable post for Dalit woman after 8 yr case

Division Bench upholds single-judge order, dismisses govt appeal against appointment under SC and local quota in 2015 constable recruitment.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 9th September 2025 8:58 am IST
Hyderabad: A Dalit woman has secured an appointment as a police constable after the Telangana High Court upheld her petition. The court directed that she be considered under the Scheduled Caste reservation and local quota.

In the 2015 recruitment for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Civil Police Constable and Armed Reserve Constable posts, K Sangeetha of Hyderabad’s Gowliguda was rejected on the grounds of being a non-local candidate.

She challenged the decision by filing a petition before the High Court in 2017.

A single-judge bench ruled in March 2025 that she was entitled to be appointed under the SC reserved category and local quota.

The state government and police recruitment board filed appeals questioning this order.

A division bench of Chief Justice Apresh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin at the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the appeals, upholding the earlier direction for her appointment.

