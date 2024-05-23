Hyderabad: GHMC, SHG volunteers join forces to combat littering

Hyderabad: Volunteers from self-help groups (SHGs) have been stationed at numerous garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) across the city from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Their goal is to prevent littering and improve door-to-door garbage collection by bridging gaps between Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) vehicles and households.

Official figures indicate the city had 2,309 GVPs. GHMC’s Sanitation department, supported by the Urban Community Development wing, implemented Basti Action Plans to address this issue. GVP Elimination Groups, consisting of SHG volunteers, now guard these points to deter littering and educate residents.

Volunteers also identify areas without SAT vehicle coverage to ensure comprehensive service. So far, 1,379 slums have been connected to GVPs, and a weekly action plan for 1,139 slums has been completed, linking them with SAT vehicles. Consequently, 583 previously litter-prone locations are now litter-free.

With 4,848 SAT vehicles serving 22 lakh households, each vehicle averages 454 households. However, GHMC struggles with primary garbage collection due to limited control over SAT vehicles.

The corporation subsidizes loans for SAT vehicles, operated by individuals from underprivileged backgrounds for a fee. Yet, many slums remain unserved as some SAT drivers are reluctant to cover these areas.

Despite daily clearance by garbage trucks, GVPs remain problematic, particularly after the removal of dumper bins to improve Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received the 2023 Swachh Survekshan award as the ninth cleanest city and a five-star rated garbage-free city.