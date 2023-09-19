Hyderabad: GHMC takes up road-widening works in Old City

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has begun road widening works on the Bandlaguda – Errakunta road in the Old City. The road will be widened to 100 feet to connect the Barkas – Pahadishareef road.

The GHMC had successfully acquired about 100 properties on the about 3-kilometre road stretch. After completion, the road will serve as an important connecting road for small and big vehicles to ply between inner ring road (Aramgarh – Chandrayangutta – L B Nagar) and the Srisailam Road (Chandrayangutta – RGI Airport via Pahadishareef).

So far, the road has been used only by small vehicles. “After it is widened to 100 feet heavy vehicles, including buses will pass through the route. It will cut down the distance for people travelling in buses too,” said local corporator Abdul Wahab.

The road widening was much needed, feel the local residents as it would help in giving a boost to the real estate in the colonies lying on either side of the road.

The HMWS&SB and GHMC had taken up big pipeline laying works on the road to divert the rain water. After road widening works the corporation will take up works to install the latest street lights.

The GHMC is also developing a walkway around the Noori Shah Tank located on the route and beautification works are going on.