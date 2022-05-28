Hyderabad: GHMC to complete road repair works by June 1

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th May 2022 12:45 pm IST
Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday said it would complete road repair woks by June 1, in order to be prepared for the upcoming monsoon.

As part of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program (CRMP), the civic body has imposed a blanket ban on road cuttings, including 500-km plus main roads until the end of October. All road cutting departments have been instructed not to take up any works until the stipulated time.

As part of its pre-monsoon preparation, all the superintendent engineers, executive engineers and officials have been instructed to complete trench filling with stone dust, and finish temporary restorations at the earliest.

The GHMC further stressed on ensuring the completion of works post-monsoon. According to a press release, the civic body issued these instructions with an objective to ensure that the residents and commuters do not face any inconvenience during monsoon.

Duties have been delegated to the respective officials, said the release. GHMC also said that they will be held responsible, along with the agencies and departments, if these instructions are found to be violated.

