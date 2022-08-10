Hyderabad: GHMC to conduct sports competitions from August 12

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will organise sports competitions in the city from August 12 to 18 on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence day.

In the competitions, kabaddi, football, table tennis, boxing, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, shuttle badminton, swimming, roller skating, carrom, chess, kho-kho will be organised.

To register, the interested person should approach the games inspector at the concerned stadium between 10 to 12 of August.

Details of the games inspector, stadium and mobile numbers can be found below-