Hyderabad: GHMC to conduct sports competitions from August 12

To register, the interested person should approach the games inspector at the concerned stadium between 10 to 12 of August.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 10th August 2022 6:35 pm IST
sports
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will organise sports competitions in the city from August 12 to 18 on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence day.

In the competitions, kabaddi, football, table tennis, boxing, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, shuttle badminton, swimming, roller skating, carrom, chess, kho-kho will be organised.

To register, the interested person should approach the games inspector at the concerned stadium between 10 to 12 of August.

MS Education Academy

Details of the games inspector, stadium and mobile numbers can be found below-

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button