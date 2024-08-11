Hyderabad: GHMC to hold meeting with truck drivers on waste disposal

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) enforcement and vigilance commissioner AV Ranganath said that a meeting will be held with the tractor and tipper operators to resolve the issue of waste disposal in the twin-cities.

Ranganath said, “We will look into this issue as we have the database of several vehicles that used to dump the construction debris and garbage. Penalties have been imposed on them for dumping waste into lakes.”

Also Read After IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, now Amrapali faces backlash

The commissioner’s response came after a person alerted him about waste material being dumped in an open land near the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) office at Banjara Hills Road number12.

The complainant highlighted that there were attempts to encroach the land that fell in the Full Tank Level (FTL) of a lake in the vicinity in the past.

In the past week under Ranganath, the GHMC has carried out the demolition of illegal structures in different areas including the Rukn-ud-daula lake in Hyderabad,