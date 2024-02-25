Hyderabad: GHMC to implement AI-Based attendance system

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to modernize and simplify its operations by bringing in a new approach to attendance tracking.

Moving away from the constraints of the Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance System (ABAS), the GHMC will utilise a mobile application with face recognition capabilities that is driven by artificial intelligence.

Acknowledging the shortcomings of the previous system, which was mostly dependent on internet access and had hardware limitations, GHMC hopes to address these issues with the new AI-driven approach.

The shift to AI offers several benefits, including offline attendance capture, device interoperability, and streamlined registration procedures. It aims to tackle the problem of absenteeism, especially among sanitation workers, whose rate has increased from 26% to 29%.

Also Read Ensure roads are cleaned by 7 am, GHMC commissioner tells staff

Adoption of this cutting-edge technology is not without its challenges, though. GHMC understands that to guarantee the system’s performance, a change in staff culture is necessary.

However, the possibility of real-time identification and the creation of a personalized online portal provides opportunities for better payroll management and monitoring, promoting accountability and openness.

The company’s commitment to using technology for public benefit and its forward-thinking attitude are demonstrated by the implementation of the AI-based attendance system.

The consequences of GHMC’s program reach beyond municipal government, with Hyderabad at the forefront. It establishes a standard for accepting innovation in public administration and may serve as the impetus for similar programs across the country.