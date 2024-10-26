Hyderabad: GHMC to increase stray dog-catching vehicles, sterilization efforts

Hyderabad: In an attempt to address the growing dog menace across Telangana, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced plans to increase the number of stray dog-catching vehicles and enhance sterilization efforts.

This initiative aims to implement systematic sterilization, vaccination, and public awareness programs to create a safer environment for residents.

GHMC commissioner, Ilambarithi, directed the Telangana veterinary department on Friday, October 26 to examine the policies and legal frameworks of London, New York, and Singapore to understand their effective management of the stray dog population.

Chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Wakil accompanied him to the animal welfare centre in Fathullaguda where he inspected operation theatre and crematorium and noted that the facility cremates 30 to 35 pet animals each month.

Ilambarithi expressed concern over incidents of stray dogs attacking children and adults calling such events shocking and unacceptable.

He emphasized the urgency of taking measures to prevent these incidents and instructed officials to increase sterilization efforts while reviewing the situation on a circle-wise basis. Strategies for effectively capturing and sterilizing more stray animals were also discussed.

During the visit, he inquired about the number of dogs caught and the daily sterilization efforts. Dr Wakil provided detailed information on the number of sterilized dogs and the statistics on stray dogs captured across various zones.

Over 26K dog bite cases reported in 2023

Around 30,000 people are bitten by dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over 3 lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between 4 to 6 lakh dogs in the city.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024; 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, reported Times of India.