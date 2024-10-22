Man dies after jumping from Hyderabad hotel to escape dog

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man died after jumping from third floor of the Hyderabad hotel in Chandanagar while trying to escape a dog.

The deceased has been identified as Uday, originally from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh and residing in Ashoknagar.

According to reports, the victim had visited a hotel in Chandanagar along with his friends on Sunday, October 22. Upon reaching the third floor of the Hyderabad hotel, he exited the lift and stepped onto the balcony when a dog chased him.

In an attempt to escape the dog, the victim panicked and jumped from the window on the third floor to the ground below. Panicked, the victim jumped from the window on the third floor to the ground below.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered and police are currently examining the CCTV footage.

Further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, a delivery agent, who jumped from the third floor of an apartment in Hyderabad after he was chased by a dog, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased, 23-year-old Mohammed Rizwan, had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver an order. When he knocked at the door of the flat, the customer’s pet dog, a German Shepherd, barked at him and lunged at the door.

Out of fear, he jumped from the 3rd floor of the apartment. He was rushed to the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and was admitted in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Over 26K dog bite cases in 2023

Around 30,000 people are bitten by dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over 3 lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between 4 to 6 lakh dogs in the city. In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024; 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, reported ToI.