Hyderabad: GHMC to resolve civic issues in 24-48 hrs under Citizen’s Charter

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), on Tuesday introduced Citizen’s Charter, which offers 17 civic services to be provided at the Ward Level Offices within specific time frames.

The Charter will be implemented in all the newly announced Ward Offices, scheduled to be inaugurated on June 16.

The GHMC has finalised Citizen's Charter for all the 150 GHMC Ward Offices where as many as 17 civic services will be provided at the Ward Level Offices which will be inaugurated on June 16, 2023. For 17 Civic Services time frame has been fixed.

According to the Charter, civic services including filling potholes, replacing damaged or missing catch pits, removing accumulated roadside silt and repairing streetlights should be addressed within 24 hours.

Likewise, water stagnation and blockages in stormwater drains, and clearing construction and debris waste issues from roads must be resolved within 48 hours.

Issues like anti-larval operations, fogging operations, and removal of dead animal carcases will also have to be addressed within 24 hours.

However, the establishment and maintenance works for public toilets have been allotted a time frame of one month.

The Charter ensures that civic issues and grievances raised by the people are addressed within a particular time limit while it also allows citizens to choose the services.

Officers to be approached in case of delays in any of the above activities have also been listed in the Charter.