Hyderabad: GHMC to revive sixty one lakes across the city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Coporation (GHMC) will spend Rs 95 crore to revive 61 lakes across the city.

The civic body has already begun reviving water bodies in a phased manner. Presently the lakes undergoing repair works are Nayanamma Kunta, Palle Cheruvu, APPA Cheruvu, and Bathukamma Kunta.

Some of the repair works being done at these include restoration of weirs and sluices, bund strengthening and fencing.

Apart from these, the Entomology department of GHMC is simultaneously cleaning 39 lakes during the phase.

At these water bodies, water hyacinth, debris, and other solid waste material are being rooted out using Floating Trash Collectors (FTC). The exercise is already taken up at lakes in different parts of the city including in LB Nagar zone, Charminar zone, Khairatabad zone, and Kukatpally zone.

In addition to this, cleaning of 19 more lakes across the city will commence soon, said a GHMC press release.