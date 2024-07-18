Hyderabad: GHMC to step up efforts to prevent spread of dengue

Hyderabad: To identify and prevent mosquito breeding hotspots across the city in order to curb the spread of diseases like dengue, GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata held a teleconference on Thursday, July 18.

During the meeting, the additional commissioner of sanitation was directed to enforce strict measures for garbage collection.

The GHMC commissioner emphasised the need for comprehensive garbage collection monitoring, punctual attendance among sanitation workers, particularly those involved in Swachh Auto services.

Additionally, efforts will be intensified to educate residents on proper garbage disposal methods, particularly targeting households that are not utilizing Swachh Auto services effectively.

Furthermore, officials from various departments were directed to conduct comprehensive inspections of hygiene standards and fire safety measures in shopping malls and cinemas. A detailed report on the status of facilities will be submitted on a circle-wise basis.

Dengue cases spike in June

As the monsoon season brings much-needed relief from scorching temperatures, Telangana is witnessing increasing cases of dengue with at least 263 cases reported in June

According to a report by the Telangana government’s Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, June witnessed a spike in Dengue cases from the 113 that were reported in May. However, this marks a decrease from the previous year’s figures of 188 cases in May 2023 and 284 cases in June 2023.

However, in the case of Malaria, the state witnessed a dip in June. There were 21 reported cases of Malaria in May of this year, dropping to 9 cases in June, compared to 29 cases in May and 14 cases in June of the previous year