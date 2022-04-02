Hyderabad: GHMC town planning revenue sees 73 percent growth

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) town planning wing has witnessed a massive 73 percent growth in its revenue collection for the year 2021-22.

The Town planning wing amassed Rs Rs.1,144.08 crore as compared to Rs 661 crore in 2020-2021. This financial year, the civic body issued 17,572 building permits and 1,550 Occupancy Certificates (OCs) in contrast to 11,538 building permits and 1,574 OCs in 2020-21.

The unprecedented realty growth is also due to the enhanced development in various parts of the city. Construction of flyovers and link roads to ease traffic, availability of clean drinking water along uninterrupted power supply has also helped in attracting new commercial and residential projects to Hyderabad, said a press release.

The introduction of the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS) has ensured hassle free building permissions increased number of applications and their disposal within the stipulated time.

The civic body further cited Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for the depletion of coffers and with several sectors incurring losses. This led the government to come up with an installment facility for payment of the building permit fees.

The other factors which had an adverse impact on the construction activity during 2020-21 include a shortage of construction labour during the lockdown and the following months