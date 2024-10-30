Hyderabad: GHMC worker hit by pvt bus in Jeedimetla dies

Hyderabad: A GHMC staffer was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning, October 30, after a private bus hit his motorcycle at Shapur Nagar in the Jeedimetla area of Hyderabad. The deceased has been identified as Hari Krishna, who was working as sanitary in-charge at GHMC Circle-23.

The accident led to his death on the spot. Soon after the incident, GHMC workers arrived at the accident scene, blocked the roads and staged a protest. The workers demanded strict action against the bus driver and financial help to the victim’s family.

The Jeedimetla police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation.

A week earlier, on October 24, a man died after he was run over by a state RTC bus in Shamirpet of Hyderabad. The accident occurred when the bike tried to overtake the bus.

According to a report, there have been 4,30,504 deaths from unintentional injuries and 1,70,924 deaths due to intentional injuries in India in 2022. From 2016 to 2022, there has been a marginal increase in deaths due to unintentional and intentional injuries. Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) are the highest cause of unintentional injuries (43.7 per cent).

The report noted that despite efforts to improve road safety, India continues to grapple with a high number of fatalities due to road traffic injuries (RTIs).