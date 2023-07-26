Hyderabad girl Sameera Begum secures AIR 15 in GPAT

Hyderabad: Hyderabad girl Sameera Begum, a B Pharmacy student from Nalla Narasimha Reddy Educational Society’s Group of Institutions, has achieved All India Rank 15 in the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Her rank in the test is the first in Telangana State.

In addition to GPAT, the Hyderabad girl also secured AIR 19 in the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) JEE, as reported by Telangana Today.

Following the achievement, the institution’s chairman, Nalla Narasimha Reddy, congratulated the student and appreciated the faculty members for their efforts.

GPAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission into M.Pharm programmes, currently conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The test, which is a three-hour computer-based online test, facilitates institutions in selecting Pharmacy graduates for admission into their M. Pharmacy course.