Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as rockstar Anirudh Ravichander gets ready to take the stage for his first-ever concert in the city. The XV Tour, celebrating 15 years of Anirudh’s musical journey, will light up the Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium on March 21, 2026. This concert is not just an event; it’s a celebration of a global musical phenomenon.

Overwhelming Demand for Tickets

The ticket demand for the Anirudh concert has broken records even before the first note is played! With over 1.5 lakh ticket requests pouring in, fans are in a race to grab one of the 30,000 available seats at the Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium. The overwhelming demand clearly shows how deeply Anirudh’s music resonates with fans across the city.

As the pre-registration period closed, the excitement reached a fever pitch. Fans who pre-registered are set to access tickets during the Pre-sale starting on February 19, 2026, at 12:00 PM and continuing until February 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM.

For everyone else, the General Sale will begin on February 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM, but with only 30,000 tickets left and more than 1.5 lakh registrations, competition will be fierce.

A Journey Through 15 Years of Anirudh’s Music

Anirudh’s rise to fame has been nothing short of legendary. From his viral track Why This Kolaveri Di? to the power-packed Petta Theme and his more recent chartbusters like 23 Theme from AA23, Anirudh’s music has continuously topped the charts.

Don’t Miss Out on History!

With the pre-sale opening soon and the general sale just around the corner, fans need to act fast! Only 30,000 tickets remain for what is bound to be one of the biggest musical events Hyderabad has ever witnessed. This is your chance to be part of Anirudh Ravichander’s XV Tour and witness a concert that will go down in history as a landmark event.