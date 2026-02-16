Hyderabad, get ready to have your mind blown! March 21 will see Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium transform into the ultimate music playground. High-octane beats, epic performances, and a vibe that will make the city dance till dawn. What is happening? Scroll down to see.

Anirudh Ravichander announces concert in Hyderabad!

Hyderabad is all set to witness one of the biggest music events of the year. On March 21, 2026, Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium will come alive with music as singer Anirudh Ravichander performs live in the city for the first time. The concert is titled “Rockstar Anirudh XV – 15 Years With You”, marking 15 years of his successful musical journey.

Official Announcement and Ticket Details

Anirudh announced the Hyderabad show on Monday, February 16, calling it the first stop of his XV Tour. Pre-registration for the concert has already begun, and ticket sales will start from February 20. Fans are eagerly waiting to book their seats for what promises to be a high-energy outdoor show at Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium.

The concert will celebrate Anirudh’s journey from his early hits to his latest chartbusters. This show is especially special as it will be his first-ever live performance in Hyderabad, making it a historic moment for his local fan base.

Anirudh Ravichander’s Popularity and Upcoming Films

Anirudh Ravichander is one of India’s most celebrated music composers today. With a string of chartbusters and powerful background scores, he has gained immense popularity across languages. While he continues to dominate Tamil cinema, he has also built a strong fan base in Tollywood, with several Telugu songs turning into massive hits among young music lovers. Beyond the concert hype, he is busy with exciting projects like The Paradise, starring Nani, and the highly anticipated AA23, featuring Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Over the years, Anirudh has delivered some of the most versatile and popular songs in Indian cinema. From the viral sensation “Why This Kolaveri Di” to soulful tracks like “Maruvaarthai,” and energetic hits like “Vaathi Coming,” “Arabic Kuthu (Halamithi Habibo),” and “Hukum,” his music spans romance, heartbreak, and mass entertainment. With fan favourites like “Nee Partha Vizhigal” and “Kanave Kanave,” and powerful theme tracks such as the “Vikram Title Track,” Anirudh has proven his ability to blend emotion with mass appeal, making him one of the most successful and loved composers of his generation.