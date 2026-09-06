Hyderabad Goes Wild as Emraan Hashmi Takes Over DJ Booth

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a full-blown Emraan Hashmi takeover on Saturday night as the actor arrived at Quake Arena in Kondapur for The Emraan Era. The special Bollywood event featured Emraan alongside popular DJ Ganesh, but it was the actor’s timeless playlist that truly ruled the night.

Videos from the venue showed a packed crowd surrounding the DJ console, with fans raising their phones to capture Emraan standing just a few feet away. Dressed in black and sporting sunglasses, the actor appeared to enjoy the madness unfolding around him as one familiar track followed another.

The DJ raised the energy with the line, “Aakha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf,” before using it as the perfect segue into Bheegey Hont Tere. The moment the opening beats played, the atmosphere changed completely, proving that some songs need no introduction when Emraan Hashmi is in the room.

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And how could an Emraan night ever be complete without Toh Phir Aao? The cult song from Awarapan brought another wave of nostalgia, with the club shaking as fans relived the music that once dominated playlists, college memories and late-night heartbreak sessions.

The Hyderabad appearance came as part of Emraan’s return to the live entertainment scene after nearly two decades. It followed his Bollywood-themed outing in Bengaluru, with both events arriving amid the renewed craze surrounding the actor and his music.

While Emraan has delivered several memorable performances on screen, his discography has always enjoyed a fan following of its own. From Murder and Zeher to Gangster, Awarapan and Jannat, his films gave Bollywood some of its biggest romantic and heartbreak anthems.

The night at Quake Arena was more than just another celebrity club appearance. It was a reminder that even after all these years, one line still perfectly sums up the craze: “Aakha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf.”