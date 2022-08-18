Hyderabad: Gold worth 23 lakh seized by customs officials in RGIA

Hyderabad: In yet another catch, customs officials seized 435 grams of gold from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Thursday.

The passenger arrived by a flight from Sharjah and tried to smuggle the gold by concealing it in an electric blender and electric sander.

On inspection of the electronic items, the officials noticed gold concealed in them. After breaking them open, the officials weighed the gold. The value of 435.7 grams of gold is Rs. 23,14,200. The gold has been seized.