Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 8 cr seized at RGIA

Hyderabad: In a major catch, the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs in coordination with the batch officers of Airport Customs, have intercepted 23 passengers at RGIA who arrived from Sudan via Sharjah by flight G9 458 on Wednesday based on passenger profiling and intelligence developed by Customs. All passengers are Sudan nationals.

On thorough search of passengers’ luggage and also the persons, it was found that the passengers have concealed the gold in different places such as small cavities created in the shoes, gold tied under the feet and also hidden folds of their clothes etc.

The customs officers have found a total of 14.9063 kgs of gold in which 14.415 kgs of 22 karats and 0.491 kgs of 24 karat Gold valued at a total of Rs. 7,89,43,544/-

Based on the quantity recovered from individual passengers, four of them were arrested. A total quantity of 14.9063 kgs of gold was seized by customs. Further investigation is under progress.

In the recent past, this is one of the biggest seizures of gold by Hyderabad Customs at RGIA.