Hyderabad Golf Association officials booked for financial fraud

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against several former presidents, secretaries, captains, and committee members of the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and destruction of evidence, resulting in financial losses of several crores for the association between 2016 and April 2025.

The case was initially registered at the Golconda police station by permanent HGA member Srinath Reddy Kottam and later transferred to the Central Crime Station (CCS).

The complainant alleged that a contract worth over Rs 1.75 crore was awarded to a vendor falsely presented as an “existing partner” without following proper procedures. The vendor was reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh in advance without a valid work order.

A site inspection revealed that the vendor did not exist at the listed address.

Srinath further alleged that the design contract for a new golf course was manipulated, with official minutes falsified to present one vendor as the lowest bidder, despite another vendor submitting a significantly lower quote.

An independent audit uncovered discrepancies, including overpricing of Rs 2.58 crore, irregular vendor identities, duplicate purchase orders, inconsistent journal entries, and missing records, suggesting deliberate obstruction of the audit and destruction of evidence.

A case has been registered under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 61(2), 238 and 241 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is ongoing.