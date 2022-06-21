Hyderabad: Government schools in old city lack basic amenities

Hyderabad: In spite of the Telangana government claiming to provide basic amenities in government schools, the lack of interest of authorities in completing the construction work of Hussaini Alam Degree College complex is creating a number of difficulties for the students. The construction work of the new building complex has been going on for the past three years.

The students of two primary schools are forced to sit in an open hall. In the absence of proper classrooms they are forced to sit on a mat during their classes. The delay in the construction of the school building and beginning of the new academic year has created a number of problems for the students.

Not a single door has been installed in the building. A single hall has been alloted for the students of two primary schools where the classes are going on for 1st to 5th standard. Sitting together with various class students is causing problems to the students as well as the teachers.

There is another primary school in the same complex where the teachers are forced to perform their duties without furniture.

It is being alleged that the authorities have no interest in improving basic amenities in government schools in the old city.

The state government introduced English medium education in Government schools and is encouraging admissions. But it’s not paying attention to providing the basic amenities.

Meanwhile, the education department said that 230 government school buildings out of 690 were repaired and there are 96 schools where the construction work has not started yet.

Parents of the students studying in Government schools in the old city are appealing to the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to pay a visit to government schools in the old city to see its condition.