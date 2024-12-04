Hyderabad: Govt celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Hyderabad: The Telangana government celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad.

A highlight of the event was a Bharatanatyam performance by Anjana, who danced gracefully with an artificial leg, symbolizing resilience. Another participant, Sankalpa, showcased his remarkable talents, inspiring the audience.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka praised the organizers and highlighted key government initiatives, including:

Increasing welfare funds to Rs 50 crore.

Job portals for differently-abled individuals and private-sector placements.

Scooter distribution for self-employment.

Special clinics and job opportunities for transgenders in police and traffic departments.

She also criticized the central government for maintaining a meager Rs 300 monthly disability pension and called for an increase.

The minister highlighted self-confidence and unity, announcing appointment letters for transgender recruits in the traffic department on December 7. She assured continued government support, encouraging attendees to move forward with determination.