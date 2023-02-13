Hyderabad: Govt creates 13 new police stations, 11 new divisions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday issued orders for the creation of 13 new police stations, 11 police divisions and two new police zones in the Hyderabad city police limits.

The new law and order police stations are IS Sadan, Tolichowki, Gudimalkapur, Masab Tank, Filmnagar, Rahmathnagar, Borabanda, Warasiguda, Tadbun, Bandlaguda, Domalguda, Lake PS and Khairatabad. All of these fall under different zones of the Hyderabad city police.

The new police divisions of the Hyderabad police are: Saidabad, Golconda, Kulsumpura, Jubilee Hills, S R Nagar, Chatrinaka,Gandhinagar, Chilkalguda, Osmania University, Trimulgherry and Chandrayangutta. A police division is headed by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) level officer, while a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) level cop heads a zone.

Until now, Hyderabad had five police had fives zones: North, south, west, east and central. Two new zones are south east, and south west. These have been created by the Telangana government for better policing and law and order maintenance.

The new police stations in Hyderabad were created after demarcation of areas from the existing police stations having bigger jurisdictions.

Senior police officials said that with the demarcation of police stations and creation of new police stations, there will be better maintaining of law and order. There will be more police personnel in stations and effective surveillance on anti-social elements in Hyderabad.